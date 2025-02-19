One budget expert says Illinois needs to raise taxes and more top stories | First Listen
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker doesn't want to raise taxes, but one budget expert things he should
- President Trump's tariffs on foreign steel imports isn't playing well with the largest steel union in the country
- A possible cut in funding for school meals would leave more than 900,000 children without free breakfast and lunch
- A bill moving through the Illinois Senate could stop police from searching a vehicle based on the smell of burnt or raw cannabis
- One doctor reminds those who have to be outdoors during the Cold Weather Advisory to keep their skin covered and avoid being out for long periods of time