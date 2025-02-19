© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One budget expert says Illinois needs to raise taxes and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 19, 2025 at 7:45 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker doesn't want to raise taxes, but one budget expert things he should
  • President Trump's tariffs on foreign steel imports isn't playing well with the largest steel union in the country
  • A possible cut in funding for school meals would leave more than 900,000 children without free breakfast and lunch
  • A bill moving through the Illinois Senate could stop police from searching a vehicle based on the smell of burnt or raw cannabis
  • One doctor reminds those who have to be outdoors during the Cold Weather Advisory to keep their skin covered and avoid being out for long periods of time
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories