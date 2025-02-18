© 2025 NPR Illinois
Protestors rally at the Illinois Capitol against the actions of President Trump | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 18, 2025 at 8:19 AM CST
  • Protestors joined the 50-50-1 movement to protest the actions of President Donald Trump
  • U.S. Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski expresses concern over cuts to the federal Education department
  • An international soybean research program at the University of Illinois is getting ready to close after cuts to its federal funding
  • AAA reminding drivers to be prepared for this week's below freezing temperatures
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
