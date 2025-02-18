Protestors rally at the Illinois Capitol against the actions of President Trump | First Listen
- Protestors joined the 50-50-1 movement to protest the actions of President Donald Trump
- U.S. Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski expresses concern over cuts to the federal Education department
- An international soybean research program at the University of Illinois is getting ready to close after cuts to its federal funding
- AAA reminding drivers to be prepared for this week's below freezing temperatures