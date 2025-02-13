© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A verdict against former House Speaker Michael Madigan and reaction | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 13, 2025 at 7:15 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Jury convicts former House Speaker Michael Madigan on 10 of 23 counts
  • Republicans in Illinois want the speaker position to have less power
  • Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin accuses FBI nominee Kash Patel of perjury
  • Sangamon County Board approves $10 million settlement with Massey family and endorses a bill for recall elections
  • A legislator in Illinois wants sports teams to have a .500 record before they can lobby for state money for stadiums
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories