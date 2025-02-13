A verdict against former House Speaker Michael Madigan and reaction | First Listen
- Jury convicts former House Speaker Michael Madigan on 10 of 23 counts
- Republicans in Illinois want the speaker position to have less power
- Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin accuses FBI nominee Kash Patel of perjury
- Sangamon County Board approves $10 million settlement with Massey family and endorses a bill for recall elections
- A legislator in Illinois wants sports teams to have a .500 record before they can lobby for state money for stadiums