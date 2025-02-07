© 2025 NPR Illinois
Illinois lawmakers disappointed to see Illinois named in lawsuit over the TRUST Act | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 7, 2025 at 7:01 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Illinois named in a lawsuit from the U.S. Justice Department over its law limiting cooperation with immigration authorities
  • The agriculture industry is worried about the impact of mass deportations of immigrants
  • Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul vowing to protect gender affirming care
  • Illinois House Democrats are doing what they can to oppose President Donald Trump-but their power is limited
  • A 16-year-old Springfield girl is dead after a train struck her
  • Longtime Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey has died at 102.
