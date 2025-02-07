Illinois lawmakers disappointed to see Illinois named in lawsuit over the TRUST Act | First Listen
- Illinois named in a lawsuit from the U.S. Justice Department over its law limiting cooperation with immigration authorities
- The agriculture industry is worried about the impact of mass deportations of immigrants
- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul vowing to protect gender affirming care
- Illinois House Democrats are doing what they can to oppose President Donald Trump-but their power is limited
- A 16-year-old Springfield girl is dead after a train struck her
- Longtime Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey has died at 102.