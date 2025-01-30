Moves from the Trump administration leave several leaders navigating unknowns | First Listen
- The Trump administration's freeze on federal grants leads to distress for many
- President Trump signed a new immigration law that received bipartisan support from Illinois' congressional delegation
- Secretary of Agriculture nominee Brooke Rollins says she will work to support U.S. farmers through the proposed Trump tariffs
- Former House Speaker Michael Madigan's trial now in the hands of the jury
- The Illinois Supreme Court is weighing a challenge to a state law that requires constitutional lawsuits to be heard in Cook or Sangamon counties
- Reading scores for Illinois fourth graders continue to decline