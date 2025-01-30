© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Moves from the Trump administration leave several leaders navigating unknowns | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 30, 2025 at 7:53 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • The Trump administration's freeze on federal grants leads to distress for many
  • President Trump signed a new immigration law that received bipartisan support from Illinois' congressional delegation
  • Secretary of Agriculture nominee Brooke Rollins says she will work to support U.S. farmers through the proposed Trump tariffs
  • Former House Speaker Michael Madigan's trial now in the hands of the jury
  • The Illinois Supreme Court is weighing a challenge to a state law that requires constitutional lawsuits to be heard in Cook or Sangamon counties
  • Reading scores for Illinois fourth graders continue to decline
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories