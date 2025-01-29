© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
House Republicans challenging the state's legislative maps and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 29, 2025 at 6:22 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • A new lawsuit argues the state's legislative maps are unconstitutional
  • More than 1,800 bill have been filed in Illinois General Assembly this month
  • The trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and his co-defendant Michael McClain is close to wrapping up
  • Chicago immigrant advocates and elected officials critical of ICE allowing an entertainment TV network accompany them on an arrest
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
