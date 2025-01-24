Egg prices are soaring, Trump reform agreements and the DOJ case in Sangamon County | First Listen
- Egg prices are really expensive right now
- It is unclear if President trumps reforms could have an impact on the DOJ agreement with Sangamon County in Sonya Massey's case
- The Illinois State Board of Education giving schools guidance on possible ICE raids
- Prosecutors in former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's trial focusing on government mole Danny Solis in closing arguments
- Illinois offering tax relief to those impacted by the California wildfires