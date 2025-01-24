© 2025 NPR Illinois
Egg prices are soaring, Trump reform agreements and the DOJ case in Sangamon County | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 24, 2025 at 8:11 AM CST
  • Egg prices are really expensive right now
  • It is unclear if President trumps reforms could have an impact on the DOJ agreement with Sangamon County in Sonya Massey's case
  • The Illinois State Board of Education giving schools guidance on possible ICE raids
  • Prosecutors in former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's trial focusing on government mole Danny Solis in closing arguments
  • Illinois offering tax relief to those impacted by the California wildfires
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
