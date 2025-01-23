© 2025 NPR Illinois
Springfield City Clerk appointment spurs lawsuit, the close of the Madigan case | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 23, 2025 at 7:41 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • A lawsuit has been filed seeking to overturn Chuck Redpath's appointment to City Clerk
  • Closing arguments underway in former House Speaker Michael Madigan's corruption trial
  • A new analysis of Illinois' finances shows a fix to the Tier 2 pension benefits will be very expensive
  • Planned Parenthood Illinois plans to close four health centers
  • A statewide group for LQTBQ plus rights is advising people to stay vigilant following an executive order from President Trump
Tags
News Local NewsLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
