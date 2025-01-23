Springfield City Clerk appointment spurs lawsuit, the close of the Madigan case | First Listen
- A lawsuit has been filed seeking to overturn Chuck Redpath's appointment to City Clerk
- Closing arguments underway in former House Speaker Michael Madigan's corruption trial
- A new analysis of Illinois' finances shows a fix to the Tier 2 pension benefits will be very expensive
- Planned Parenthood Illinois plans to close four health centers
- A statewide group for LQTBQ plus rights is advising people to stay vigilant following an executive order from President Trump