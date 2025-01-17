Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's corruption trail in the final stretch | First Listen
- Closing arguments in former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's trial could begin next week
- The Illinois State Board of Education has voted to recommend a budget increase in evidence-based funding for schools
- President-elect Donald Trump has pledged new tariffs on imports from some of America's biggest trading partners
- The University of Illinois System is expanding a program that guarantees admission to certain transfer students