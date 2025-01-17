© 2025 NPR Illinois
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's corruption trail in the final stretch | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 17, 2025 at 7:29 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Closing arguments in former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's trial could begin next week
  • The Illinois State Board of Education has voted to recommend a budget increase in evidence-based funding for schools
  • President-elect Donald Trump has pledged new tariffs on imports from some of America's biggest trading partners
  • The University of Illinois System is expanding a program that guarantees admission to certain transfer students
