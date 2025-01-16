Governor Pritzker addresses the projected budget deficit and other top stories | First Listen
- Forecasters are predicting a budget deficit in Illinois next year, but revenues remain on pace for the current year
- Illinois' Prisoner Review Board has seen controversy, but there's an effort to reform it
- A coalition of advocates is calling for more state funding for homelessness services
- A new measure in the Indiana statehouse would explore letting secession-minded Illinois counties join the Hoosier State
- Farmers will be able to apply for some $31 billion in economic and disaster relief payments
- A Springfield man sentenced to life in prison in the killing of a couple in their home near Southwind Park