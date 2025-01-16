© 2025 NPR Illinois
Governor Pritzker addresses the projected budget deficit and other top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 16, 2025 at 7:07 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Forecasters are predicting a budget deficit in Illinois next year, but revenues remain on pace for the current year
  • Illinois' Prisoner Review Board has seen controversy, but there's an effort to reform it
  • A coalition of advocates is calling for more state funding for homelessness services
  • A new measure in the Indiana statehouse would explore letting secession-minded Illinois counties join the Hoosier State
  • Farmers will be able to apply for some $31 billion in economic and disaster relief payments
  • A Springfield man sentenced to life in prison in the killing of a couple in their home near Southwind Park
