Michael Madigan is done testifying in his corruption trial and other top stories | First Listen
- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's legal gambit of testifying in his own defense in his corruption trial is now over
- The ACLU is urging U of I to roll back recent protest regulations
- Sangamon County taking applications to fill the county board seat left vacant by the late Clyde Bunch and Springfield City Council is seeking applications for those interested in becoming Ward 1 alderman
- A Cook County judge is in trouble for allegedly sharing a racist meme
- A former official with a Bloomington high school basketball tournament is under suspicion of stealing from the nonprofit organization that runs the event