© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michael Madigan is done testifying in his corruption trial and other top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 15, 2025 at 7:53 AM CST
Flanked by attorneys, Illinois’ former House Speaker Michael Madigan walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. More than a year later, he finished taking the witness stand in his corruption trial.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Flanked by attorneys, Illinois’ former House Speaker Michael Madigan walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. More than a year later, he finished taking the witness stand in his corruption trial.
  • Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's legal gambit of testifying in his own defense in his corruption trial is now over
  • The ACLU is urging U of I to roll back recent protest regulations
  • Sangamon County taking applications to fill the county board seat left vacant by the late Clyde Bunch and Springfield City Council is seeking applications for those interested in becoming Ward 1 alderman
  • A Cook County judge is in trouble for allegedly sharing a racist meme
  • A former official with a Bloomington high school basketball tournament is under suspicion of stealing from the nonprofit organization that runs the event
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories