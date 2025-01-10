© 2025 NPR Illinois
NPR Illinois
Illinois advancing payments to southern Illinois after ice storm and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 10, 2025 at 6:42 AM CST
  • The state is sending money to Southern Illinois to help with recovery efforts following the ice storm
  • One congressman hearing from constituents about Social Security Fairness Act
  • The Secretary of State wants to raise the age motorists must undergo a regular driver's test
  • Jeanette Slover, a woman convicted in the 1996 murder of her former daughter-in-law, has died in prison
  • Planned Parenthood CEO is stepping down
