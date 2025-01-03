© 2025 NPR Illinois
Springfield woman shot and killed on New Year's Day identified| First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 3, 2025 at 7:47 AM CST
  • Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identifies woman killed on New Year's Day
  • Springfield City Council to hold a special meeting to appoint a new city clerk
  • Central Illinois Congressman Eric Sorenson concerned about the Trump administration's planned tariffs
  • A Democrat coalition made up of U.S. Representatives says it's dedicated to breaking so-called gridlock in Congress
  • Illinois lawmakers considering whether psilocybin products should be legalized
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
