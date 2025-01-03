Springfield woman shot and killed on New Year's Day identified| First Listen
- Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identifies woman killed on New Year's Day
- Springfield City Council to hold a special meeting to appoint a new city clerk
- Central Illinois Congressman Eric Sorenson concerned about the Trump administration's planned tariffs
- A Democrat coalition made up of U.S. Representatives says it's dedicated to breaking so-called gridlock in Congress
- Illinois lawmakers considering whether psilocybin products should be legalized