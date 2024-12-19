© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Michael Madigan's trial moves to the defense after prosecution rests its case

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Dave McKinney
Published December 19, 2024 at 6:29 AM CST
Former Democratic state Rep. Eddie Acevedo (center) pictured alongside ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan (right) and longtime Statehouse lobbyist Mike McClain (left). Acevedo was ordered to testify at the pair's corruption trial this week as prosecutors prepared to rest their case.
Andrew Adams
/
Capitol News Illinois
Former Democratic state Rep. Eddie Acevedo (center) pictured alongside ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan (right) and longtime Statehouse lobbyist Mike McClain (left). Acevedo was ordered to testify at the pair’s corruption trial this week as prosecutors prepared to rest their case. (Capitol News Illinois photos by Andrew Adams)

The prosecution is resting in the federal corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and co-defendant Michael McClain.

Since early October, jurors heard from about 50 witnesses and digested more than 190 secret FBI recordings submitted by the government. The lion’s share of those secret recordings came from two different government moles.

The trial now shifts to the defense. McClain’s legal team began their defense by calling a former AT&T lobbyist to address part of the alleged bribery allegations. This witness previously testified in a different - but related – trial that resulted in a hung jury.

Madigan’s lawyers will take over once McClain’s attorneys finish their case. The trial is expected to go into early to mid-January.
Dave McKinney
Dave McKinney, state politics reporter at WBEZ, spent 19 years as the Chicago Sun-Times Springfield bureau chief with additional stops at Reuters and the Daily Herald. His work also has been published in Crain’s Chicago Business, the New York Times and Chicago Magazine.
