Michael Madigan's trial moves to the defense after prosecution rests its case

The prosecution is resting in the federal corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and co-defendant Michael McClain.

Since early October, jurors heard from about 50 witnesses and digested more than 190 secret FBI recordings submitted by the government. The lion’s share of those secret recordings came from two different government moles.

The trial now shifts to the defense. McClain’s legal team began their defense by calling a former AT&T lobbyist to address part of the alleged bribery allegations. This witness previously testified in a different - but related – trial that resulted in a hung jury.

Madigan’s lawyers will take over once McClain’s attorneys finish their case. The trial is expected to go into early to mid-January.

