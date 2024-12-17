© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jurors in former House Speaker Michael Madigan's trial are hearing about a no-work contract | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 17, 2024 at 6:42 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • A lobbyist aligned with former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is testifying about the joke-worthy job expectations of a clout-heavy AT&T subcontractor
  • The Illinois Supreme Court declined to issue an order to release former Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson
  • Sangamon County Sheriff's Department in Springfield is changing the way it hires deputies
  • UIS Performing Arts Center will close this summer for a plumbing project
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories