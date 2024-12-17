Jurors in former House Speaker Michael Madigan's trial are hearing about a no-work contract | First Listen
- A lobbyist aligned with former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is testifying about the joke-worthy job expectations of a clout-heavy AT&T subcontractor
- The Illinois Supreme Court declined to issue an order to release former Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson
- Sangamon County Sheriff's Department in Springfield is changing the way it hires deputies
- UIS Performing Arts Center will close this summer for a plumbing project