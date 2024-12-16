An assistance program to help people buy homes and pay off student loans | First Listen
- The Illinois Housing Development Authority's SmartBuy program restarts
- A measure before Illinois lawmakers would let high school athletes transfer schools and immediately play sports
- A new report from the Illinois Economic Policy Insitutute and University of Illinois found the state better prepared for a recession than in 2007 or 2020
- A 23 million dollar U.S. Department of Commerce digital equity capacity grant will help bolster outreach in Illinois
- The Illinois prison system is rolling out a program to electronically scan incoming postal mail