An assistance program to help people buy homes and pay off student loans | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 16, 2024 at 7:52 AM CST
  • The Illinois Housing Development Authority's SmartBuy program restarts
  • A measure before Illinois lawmakers would let high school athletes transfer schools and immediately play sports
  • A new report from the Illinois Economic Policy Insitutute and University of Illinois found the state better prepared for a recession than in 2007 or 2020
  • A 23 million dollar U.S. Department of Commerce digital equity capacity grant will help bolster outreach in Illinois
  • The Illinois prison system is rolling out a program to electronically scan incoming postal mail
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
