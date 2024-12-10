© 2024 NPR Illinois
A U-S congresswoman takes the stand in Michael Madigan's corruption trial | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 10, 2024 at 7:19 AM CST
  • Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski made an appearance at the federal corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan on Monday
  • Peoria's unsheltered residents say they're fearful and uncertain about the city's new public encampment ban
  • A new study finds misinformation sparks moral outrage more often then factual information
  • Illinois ag organizations are hoping President Trump's increased tariffs are brief
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
