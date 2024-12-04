© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield hires a professional planner | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 4, 2024 at 8:07 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • The city of Springfield has named a professional planner
  • Infamous government mole Danny Solis is finally off the witness stand in the corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan
  • An Illinois task force focused on warehouse safety has voted to make a recommendation that those building should have storm shelters
  • Governor JB Pritzker has named a staff member from within his office to lead the newly-formed Illinois Department of Early Childhood
  • Chicago police continue to investigate after eight people were shot, three fatally, at a house party in Chicago on Monday
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories