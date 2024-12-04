Springfield hires a professional planner | First Listen
- The city of Springfield has named a professional planner
- Infamous government mole Danny Solis is finally off the witness stand in the corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan
- An Illinois task force focused on warehouse safety has voted to make a recommendation that those building should have storm shelters
- Governor JB Pritzker has named a staff member from within his office to lead the newly-formed Illinois Department of Early Childhood
- Chicago police continue to investigate after eight people were shot, three fatally, at a house party in Chicago on Monday