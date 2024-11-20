© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
RSVP for THANK YOU FEST Nov. 26

Republican Frank Lesko edges out Josh Langfelder for Sangamon County Recorder | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 20, 2024 at 7:09 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Frank Lesko defeated Josh Langfelder by 31 votes after all the mail-in ballots were counted
  • A federal jury on Tuesday heard from a businessman whose appointment to the board of Comm Ed is alleged to have been a bribe
  • A federal judge in Chicago has tossed out a lawsuit against a trucking company for violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act
  • A state lawmaker who represents much of rural central Illinois wants the state to ban carbon capture technology near water supplies
  • Illinois nursing homes that aren't meeting the state's minimum staffing levels will have to pay fines next year
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories