Republican Frank Lesko edges out Josh Langfelder for Sangamon County Recorder | First Listen
- Frank Lesko defeated Josh Langfelder by 31 votes after all the mail-in ballots were counted
- A federal jury on Tuesday heard from a businessman whose appointment to the board of Comm Ed is alleged to have been a bribe
- A federal judge in Chicago has tossed out a lawsuit against a trucking company for violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act
- A state lawmaker who represents much of rural central Illinois wants the state to ban carbon capture technology near water supplies
- Illinois nursing homes that aren't meeting the state's minimum staffing levels will have to pay fines next year