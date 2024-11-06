© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Illinois votes for Kamala Harris, but Donald Trump becomes President-elect | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:58 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Illinois proves it is blue state as it votes to put Vice-President Kamala Harris in the oval office, but Trump wins the nationwide vote
  • Nikki Budzinski still waiting on votes in Champaign to be counted to determine the winner of the 13th Congressional District
  • Democratic incumbent from the 17th Congressional District Eric Sorenson retains his seat
  • State Representatives Mike Coffey, Sue Sherer Bill Hauter all win their races
  • The race for Sangamon County Recorder too close call, but Republican Frank Lesko leads
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
