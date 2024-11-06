Illinois votes for Kamala Harris, but Donald Trump becomes President-elect | First Listen
- Illinois proves it is blue state as it votes to put Vice-President Kamala Harris in the oval office, but Trump wins the nationwide vote
- Nikki Budzinski still waiting on votes in Champaign to be counted to determine the winner of the 13th Congressional District
- Democratic incumbent from the 17th Congressional District Eric Sorenson retains his seat
- State Representatives Mike Coffey, Sue Sherer Bill Hauter all win their races
- The race for Sangamon County Recorder too close call, but Republican Frank Lesko leads