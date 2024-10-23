© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Prosecutors call their first witnesses in Michael Madigan's trial | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 23, 2024 at 6:29 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Prosecutors call their first witnesses in Michael Madigan's trial
  • Downtown Springfield and Mid-Illinois Medical District Master Plan open house set for Thursday evening
  • Illinois teens will be required to watch a video about distracted driving when applying for their learner's permit
  • A car crash on Tuesday at Veterans Parkway and Jefferson Street kills two
  • Families have to make arrangements to see their loved ones as Stateville moves inmates to other prisons
  • The Massey Commission calling for an outside review of the Sangamon County Sheriff's Department
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
