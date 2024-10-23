Prosecutors call their first witnesses in Michael Madigan's trial | First Listen
- Prosecutors call their first witnesses in Michael Madigan's trial
- Downtown Springfield and Mid-Illinois Medical District Master Plan open house set for Thursday evening
- Illinois teens will be required to watch a video about distracted driving when applying for their learner's permit
- A car crash on Tuesday at Veterans Parkway and Jefferson Street kills two
- Families have to make arrangements to see their loved ones as Stateville moves inmates to other prisons
- The Massey Commission calling for an outside review of the Sangamon County Sheriff's Department