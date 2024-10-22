© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
The Downtown Springfield/Mid-Illinois Medical District Master Plan ready for review | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 22, 2024 at 7:18 AM CDT
Downtown Springfield Inc.

John Stremsterfer, President and CEO of the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln, and Ryan McCrady, President and CEO of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance, discuss the Downtown Springfield/Mid-Illinois Medical District Master Plan. To view it click here.

The public can learn more about the plan during the following events:

  • October 24 | 5:30 – 7:30 PM | Memorial Learning Center, 228 W. Miller Street
  • October 25 | 7:30 AM | Citizen’s Club, Hoogland Center for the Arts, Club Room, 420 S. Fourth Sixth Street
  • November 12 | 5:30 PM | City Council Presentation (via Zoom)
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
