The Downtown Springfield/Mid-Illinois Medical District Master Plan ready for review | First Listen
John Stremsterfer, President and CEO of the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln, and Ryan McCrady, President and CEO of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance, discuss the Downtown Springfield/Mid-Illinois Medical District Master Plan. To view it click here.
The public can learn more about the plan during the following events:
- October 24 | 5:30 – 7:30 PM | Memorial Learning Center, 228 W. Miller Street
- October 25 | 7:30 AM | Citizen’s Club, Hoogland Center for the Arts, Club Room, 420 S. Fourth Sixth Street
- November 12 | 5:30 PM | City Council Presentation (via Zoom)