Former House Speaker Michael Madigan's corruption trial likely to begin today | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 21, 2024 at 6:26 AM CDT
  • Former House Speaker Michael Madigan's corruption trial likely to begin today
  • Unemployment unchanged last month
  • The Democratic National Convention had an economic impact of $370 million
  • Springfield State Representative Mike Coffey supports a measure to require all voters to show proof of citizenship when registering
  • A central Illinois county is supporting state efforts to protect the Mahomet Aquifer
  • Golden Rule Entertainment to bring baseball back to Quincy
  • The battle against carp continues
