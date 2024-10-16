© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Some Illinois lawmakers hope to address gun control during the veto session | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 16, 2024 at 7:22 AM CDT
  • Some Illinois lawmakers hope to address gun control during the veto session
  • Infectious disease specialist recommends everyone get the COVID booster this fall
  • Federal health officials testing the blood of five Missouri health care workers and one other person for bird flu
  • Many Americans still turning to food pantries for help
  • University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign sees an increase in diversity among its graduate students
  • The third History Harvest set for this weekend in Springfield
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
