Jury selection for Michael Madigan's trial taking longer than expected | First Listen

- Jury selection for Michael Madigan's trial taking longer than expected
- Police regulators in Illinois have released new proposed rules that would lower the bar for stripping police officers of their badges
- Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton wants to keep communications open regarding the closure of the Logan Correctional Center
- Consumer advocates are continuing their push for a ew state panel that would regulate the cost of prescription drugs
- The Sangamon Coroner has identified the victim of an apparent homicide in Springfield
- A researcher at the University of Chicago has been awarded the Nobel Prize