© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jury selection for Michael Madigan's trial taking longer than expected | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 15, 2024 at 7:16 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Jury selection for Michael Madigan's trial taking longer than expected
  • Police regulators in Illinois have released new proposed rules that would lower the bar for stripping police officers of their badges
  • Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton wants to keep communications open regarding the closure of the Logan Correctional Center
  • Consumer advocates are continuing their push for a ew state panel that would regulate the cost of prescription drugs
  • The Sangamon Coroner has identified the victim of an apparent homicide in Springfield
  • A researcher at the University of Chicago has been awarded the Nobel Prize
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories