Jury selection in former House Speaker Madigan's corruption trial begins this week | First Listen
- Jury selection begins this week in former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's corruption trial
- Republican challenging incumbent Democrat Nikki Budzinski for the 13th district U.S. House seat says his fundraising disadvantage will not slow him down
- Officials are seeing a spike in cases of whooping cough in the state
- State health officials say opioids are responsible for most overdose deaths in Illinois