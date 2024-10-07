© 2024 NPR Illinois
Jury selection in former House Speaker Madigan's corruption trial begins this week | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 7, 2024 at 6:41 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Jury selection begins this week in former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's corruption trial
  • Republican challenging incumbent Democrat Nikki Budzinski for the 13th district U.S. House seat says his fundraising disadvantage will not slow him down
  • Officials are seeing a spike in cases of whooping cough in the state
  • State health officials say opioids are responsible for most overdose deaths in Illinois
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
