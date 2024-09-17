© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HD transmission is still down due to a lightning strike Aug. 15. Classic and The X are still streaming. Click 'All Streams' to listen.

A federal trial on the statewide ban on semi-automatic firearms resumes this morning | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 17, 2024 at 8:39 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A federal trial on the statewide ban on semi-automatic firearms resumes this morning
  • A small insect that hurts corn crops is showing up in new U.S. states this year
  • Some nine to eleven-year-olds are at higher risk of experiencing depression
  • Authorities say a northern Illinois toddler died after being stabbed by his six-year-old brother
  • The Illinois State Fair set a new record for attendance
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories