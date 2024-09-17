A federal trial on the statewide ban on semi-automatic firearms resumes this morning | First Listen
- A federal trial on the statewide ban on semi-automatic firearms resumes this morning
- A small insect that hurts corn crops is showing up in new U.S. states this year
- Some nine to eleven-year-olds are at higher risk of experiencing depression
- Authorities say a northern Illinois toddler died after being stabbed by his six-year-old brother
- The Illinois State Fair set a new record for attendance