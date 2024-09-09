© 2024 NPR Illinois
A special committee narrows list of Sangamon County Sheriff candidates | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 9, 2024 at 7:50 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A special committee narrows list of Sangamon County Sheriff candidates
  • U of I enrollment numbers expected to show the impact of the end of affirmative action
  • A group of Democratic lawmakers is calling on Chicago's mayor to keep the downtown Greyhound bus station open
  • Bacteria can take a bid bite out of ethanol production
  • A key abortion clinic in Granite City trying to figure out how to close its financial gap
  • The Secretary of State enlisting high schoolers to encourage organ donation
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
