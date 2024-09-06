The Illinois Flag Commission now accepting designs for a new state flag | First Listen
- The Illinois Flag Commission now accepting designs for a new state flag
- A major fire in downtown Lincoln destroys businesses and apartments
- Springfield's Police chief spend the day following an officer-involved shooting talking to community groups and the suspect's family
- Macomb Police Chief Jeff Hamer says officers shot Wednesday night have been released from the hospital
- Some employees at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy say the facility is understaffed