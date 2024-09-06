© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
HD transmission is still down due to a lightning strike Aug. 15. Classic and The X are still streaming. Click 'All Streams' to listen.

The Illinois Flag Commission now accepting designs for a new state flag | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 6, 2024 at 6:40 AM CDT
  • The Illinois Flag Commission now accepting designs for a new state flag
  • A major fire in downtown Lincoln destroys businesses and apartments
  • Springfield's Police chief spend the day following an officer-involved shooting talking to community groups and the suspect's family
  • Macomb Police Chief Jeff Hamer says officers shot Wednesday night have been released from the hospital
  • Some employees at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy say the facility is understaffed
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
