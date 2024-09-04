© 2024 NPR Illinois
Springfield proposed ordinance to address homeless camps is sent to committee | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 4, 2024 at 6:30 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • The Springfield City Council has delayed action on a plan dealing with homeless individuals
  • Sangamon County interim sheriff Jim Allmon will serve until a committee names a new sheriff
  • The newly formed Massey Commission will host its first listening session on Monday, September 16
  • An attorney representing Illinois gun owners say he's feeling hopeful regarding having a section of the state's concealed carry law declared unconstitutional
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
