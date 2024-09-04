Springfield proposed ordinance to address homeless camps is sent to committee | First Listen
- The Springfield City Council has delayed action on a plan dealing with homeless individuals
- Sangamon County interim sheriff Jim Allmon will serve until a committee names a new sheriff
- The newly formed Massey Commission will host its first listening session on Monday, September 16
- An attorney representing Illinois gun owners say he's feeling hopeful regarding having a section of the state's concealed carry law declared unconstitutional