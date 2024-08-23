U.S. Senator Dick Durbin ridicules J.D. Vance for his comments on Chicago | First Listen
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin ridicules J.D. Vance for his comments on Chicago
- Illinois anti-abortion activists say it's "disheartening" that Catholic Cardinal Blase Cupich gave an invocation at the DNC
- Advocates for reproductive rights say they're making sure the issue stays top of mind for candidates this year
- Comics for Kamala host a fundraiser in Chicago's Wicker Park
- Stateville Prison moving inmates out
- UAW union President not happy with Stellantis