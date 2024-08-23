© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our main tower STL (studio transmitter link) suffered a lightning strike in the storm AUG 15. We have a temporary fix, and are working to repair the damaged equipment or replace it.

You can also listen at nprillinois.org (click the play arrow).

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin ridicules J.D. Vance for his comments on Chicago | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 23, 2024 at 7:29 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin ridicules J.D. Vance for his comments on Chicago
  • Illinois anti-abortion activists say it's "disheartening" that Catholic Cardinal Blase Cupich gave an invocation at the DNC
  • Advocates for reproductive rights say they're making sure the issue stays top of mind for candidates this year
  • Comics for Kamala host a fundraiser in Chicago's Wicker Park
  • Stateville Prison moving inmates out
  • UAW union President not happy with Stellantis
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories