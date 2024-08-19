Sangamon County hopes to have a new sheriff in place by the end of September | First Listen

Our main tower STL (studio transmitter link) suffered a lightning strike in the recent storm. We have a temporary fix, but you will only hear us in the right channel. We are working to repair the damaged equipment or replace it if necessary.
You can listen in both left and right channels at nprillinois.org (click the play arrow).
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.