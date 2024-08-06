Sonya Massey's family calling for police reform | First Listen
- Springfield police arrest a suspect after a report of woman grabbing a child in the 30 block of East Adams Street on Sunday
- A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in the 1800 block of South 11th Street in Springfield
- A ceremony on Monday marked the re-opening of Madison and Jefferson Streets with new underpasses
- Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has the qualifications to be a Vice President