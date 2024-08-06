© 2024 NPR Illinois
Sonya Massey's family calling for police reform | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 6, 2024 at 7:53 AM CDT
  • Sonya Massey's family calling for police reform
  • Springfield police arrest a suspect after a report of woman grabbing a child in the 30 block of East Adams Street on Sunday
  • A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in the 1800 block of South 11th Street in Springfield
  • A ceremony on Monday marked the re-opening of Madison and Jefferson Streets with new underpasses
  • Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has the qualifications to be a Vice President
