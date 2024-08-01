Civil rights leaders call for national police reform following Sonya Massey's killing | First Listen
- Civil rights leaders call for national police reform following Sonya Massey's killing
- Former President Donald Trump says the police shooting that killed Sonya Massey "didn't look good to me"
- More than one hundred protestors gathered outside a Chicago hotel where Trump was speaking
- Officials in Logan County still pushing the state to rebuild Logan Correctional Center in Logan County
- A major water company wants to increase rates to improve its infrastructure