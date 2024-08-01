© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Civil rights leaders call for national police reform following Sonya Massey's killing | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 1, 2024 at 7:13 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Civil rights leaders call for national police reform following Sonya Massey's killing
  • Former President Donald Trump says the police shooting that killed Sonya Massey "didn't look good to me"
  • More than one hundred protestors gathered outside a Chicago hotel where Trump was speaking
  • Officials in Logan County still pushing the state to rebuild Logan Correctional Center in Logan County
  • A major water company wants to increase rates to improve its infrastructure
