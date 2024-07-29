© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A request for the DOJ to investigate Sean Grayson's employment history | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 29, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A request for the DOJ to investigate Sean Grayson's employment history
  • People throughout the country participated in vigils Sunday to remember Sonya Massey and call for change
  • The Department of Justice holding a Community Healing and Listening Session tonight in Springfield
  • Nearly 200 people are suing the state of Illinois and Cook County for alleged sexual abuse at a youth jail in Chicago
  • The pocketbooks of the dairy industry and everyday consumers have not felt the impact of the bird flu on their milk...yet
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories