A request for the DOJ to investigate Sean Grayson's employment history | First Listen
- People throughout the country participated in vigils Sunday to remember Sonya Massey and call for change
- The Department of Justice holding a Community Healing and Listening Session tonight in Springfield
- Nearly 200 people are suing the state of Illinois and Cook County for alleged sexual abuse at a youth jail in Chicago
- The pocketbooks of the dairy industry and everyday consumers have not felt the impact of the bird flu on their milk...yet