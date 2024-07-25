Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson discharged from the Army for official misconduct | First Listen
- Many community members in Springfield say they are traumatized after seeing the video of the night Sonya Massey was killed
- Five lawsuits accuse the Illinois State Police of having negligently approved a gun permit for the man accused in the Highland Park mass shooting two years ago
- The state of Illinois is teaming up the the U.S. Department of Defense to bolster quantum computing research
- Dueling court decision mean some who have student debt are confused about how to budget for their monthly payments