Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson discharged from the Army for official misconduct | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 25, 2024 at 8:02 AM CDT
  • Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson discharged from the Army for official misconduct
  • Many community members in Springfield say they are traumatized after seeing the video of the night Sonya Massey was killed
  • Five lawsuits accuse the Illinois State Police of having negligently approved a gun permit for the man accused in the Highland Park mass shooting two years ago
  • The state of Illinois is teaming up the the U.S. Department of Defense to bolster quantum computing research
  • Dueling court decision mean some who have student debt are confused about how to budget for their monthly payments
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
