The Capital's Community & News Service
State Senator Sam McCann sentenced | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 10, 2024 at 7:31 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Former State Senator Sam McCann sentenced
  • Prosecutors and defense attorneys agree to move forward with Mike Madigan's trial
  • Sangamon County Board member John O'Neill died on Saturday
  • Springfield Police respond to report of a shooting and find a juvenile shot in the torso
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he is renewing his support for President Joe Biden
  • EPA's new rules getting some pushback
  • Deere announces more layoffs
  • No Varsity football at Riverton next year
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
