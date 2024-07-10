State Senator Sam McCann sentenced | First Listen
- Former State Senator Sam McCann sentenced
- Prosecutors and defense attorneys agree to move forward with Mike Madigan's trial
- Sangamon County Board member John O'Neill died on Saturday
- Springfield Police respond to report of a shooting and find a juvenile shot in the torso
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he is renewing his support for President Joe Biden
- EPA's new rules getting some pushback
- Deere announces more layoffs
- No Varsity football at Riverton next year