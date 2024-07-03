© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Illinois' ban on semiautomatic weapons stands for now | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 3, 2024 at 7:59 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Illinois' ban on semiautomatic weapons stands for now
  • Illinois' Secretary of State says undocumented immigrants can apply for an Illinois driver's license
  • Governor Pritzker signs legislation to help Illinoisans get out from under medical debt.
  • Governor Pritzker and other Democratic governors plan to talk to President Biden today about his Presidential bid
  • A year-long campaign has paid off for the University of Illinois
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories