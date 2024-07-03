Illinois' ban on semiautomatic weapons stands for now | First Listen
- Illinois' ban on semiautomatic weapons stands for now
- Illinois' Secretary of State says undocumented immigrants can apply for an Illinois driver's license
- Governor Pritzker signs legislation to help Illinoisans get out from under medical debt.
- Governor Pritzker and other Democratic governors plan to talk to President Biden today about his Presidential bid
- A year-long campaign has paid off for the University of Illinois