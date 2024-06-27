© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Emerging businesses in quantum technology could get new tax breaks | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 27, 2024 at 7:38 AM CDT
  • Emerging businesses in quantum technology could get new tax breaks
  • Former congressman Adam Kinzinger has endorsed President Joe Biden in his bid for re-election
  • U.S. Supreme Court ruling narrowing bribery law could have a major impact on some high-profile Chicago corruption cases
  • A man accused in the Highland Park 4th of July shooting rejects a plea deal
  • A Riverton man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a pickup truck
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
