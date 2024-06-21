© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Part of Springfield's Adams Street to be closed due to fire cleanup | First Listen News

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 21, 2024 at 8:35 AM CDT
Scene of the fire at 413 East Adams St.
Maureen McKinney/NPR Illinois
Scene of the fire at 413 East Adams St.
  • Part of Springfield's Adams Street to be closed due to fire cleanup
  • A judge has ruled against faith leaders who argued Missouri's abortion ban violates the state's constitution
  • A federal grand jury is indicting former Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi on new charges related to COVID-19 testing fraud
  • The CDC has released new tools to help people plan for extreme heat
  • The Illinois State Police say automated license plate readers have helped investigations of interstate shootings in 82 percent of the cases
  • Another community is making a pitch to be the new home of the Chicago Bears
  • Honeybees across the United States produced more honey last year than in previous years
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories