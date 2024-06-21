Part of Springfield's Adams Street to be closed due to fire cleanup | First Listen News
- Part of Springfield's Adams Street to be closed due to fire cleanup
- A judge has ruled against faith leaders who argued Missouri's abortion ban violates the state's constitution
- A federal grand jury is indicting former Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi on new charges related to COVID-19 testing fraud
- The CDC has released new tools to help people plan for extreme heat
- The Illinois State Police say automated license plate readers have helped investigations of interstate shootings in 82 percent of the cases
- Another community is making a pitch to be the new home of the Chicago Bears
- Honeybees across the United States produced more honey last year than in previous years