A fire takes one building in downtown Springfield and impacts others | First Listen
- The Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party announces his resignation
- A handful of Republicans await an Illinois Supreme Court decision on slating
- The Illinois State Board of Elections dismisses complaints that former Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey illegally coordinated with a political action committee
- Gil Opferman and Kelly Robertson discuss Muni's next show, "Meredith Willson's The Music Man"