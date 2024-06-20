© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A fire takes one building in downtown Springfield and impacts others | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 20, 2024 at 7:12 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A fire takes one building in downtown Springfield and impacts others
  • The Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party announces his resignation
  • A handful of Republicans await an Illinois Supreme Court decision on slating
  • The Illinois State Board of Elections dismisses complaints that former Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey illegally coordinated with a political action committee
  • Gil Opferman and Kelly Robertson discuss Muni's next show, "Meredith Willson's The Music Man"
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories