Families reunite for Father's Day at the Lincoln Correctional Center | First Listen
- A state law that bans bump stocks is still in effect
- Illinois lawmakers have passed a bill to expand a bill to expand fentanyl testing strips
- The Springfield City Council could consider a ban on serving alcohol after 1 a.m.
- An air quality alert for Chicago
- Compass for Kids Executive Director, Molly Berendt, talks about a national award Her organization received