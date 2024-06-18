© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Families reunite for Father's Day at the Lincoln Correctional Center | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published June 18, 2024 at 7:55 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Families reunite for Father's Day at the Lincoln Correctional Center
  • A state law that bans bump stocks is still in effect
  • Illinois lawmakers have passed a bill to expand a bill to expand fentanyl testing strips
  • The Springfield City Council could consider a ban on serving alcohol after 1 a.m.
  • An air quality alert for Chicago
  • Compass for Kids Executive Director, Molly Berendt, talks about a national award Her organization received
