Chicago hotel rooms pricey during the DNC | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 14, 2024 at 8:38 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Chicago hotel rooms pricey during the DNC
  • An official with the Illinois State Board of Elections is recommending dismissal of a complaint against former Republican State Senator Darren Bailey
  • Former House Speaker Michael Madigan, Tim Mapes, reported to prison this week
  • Springfield police investigating after the discovery of two bodies found dead on the city's west side
  • Former Illinois basketball standout Terrance Shannon Jr. acquitted on all charges related to an alleged sexual assault in Kansas
  • Authorities looking for tips on who vandalized an ancient rock at Starved Rock State Park
  • Lisa Kurian Philip has more on five University of Chicago students are in limbo because they took part in pro-Palestinian demonstrations
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
