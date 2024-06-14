Chicago hotel rooms pricey during the DNC | First Listen
- Chicago hotel rooms pricey during the DNC
- An official with the Illinois State Board of Elections is recommending dismissal of a complaint against former Republican State Senator Darren Bailey
- Former House Speaker Michael Madigan, Tim Mapes, reported to prison this week
- Springfield police investigating after the discovery of two bodies found dead on the city's west side
- Former Illinois basketball standout Terrance Shannon Jr. acquitted on all charges related to an alleged sexual assault in Kansas
- Authorities looking for tips on who vandalized an ancient rock at Starved Rock State Park
- Lisa Kurian Philip has more on five University of Chicago students are in limbo because they took part in pro-Palestinian demonstrations