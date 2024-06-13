© 2024 NPR Illinois
Employees are NOT on board with shutting down and rebuilding Stateville men's prison | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 13, 2024 at 6:55 AM CDT
  • Employees are NOT on board with shutting down and rebuilding Stateville men's priso
  • Three Ogle (OH-guhl) County Sheriff's deputies were shot during a confrontation at a home in rural Lost Nation
  • The state of Illinois to receive $29 million from nationwide settlement with Johnson and Johnson
  • Illinois Democrats betting increased taxes on certain forms of gambling will pay off
  • Illinois leaders are working to expand access to gender affirming care
  • Illinois legislators pass a plan to stop the sale and distribution of fluorescent lights
  • It's been active year for tornadoes
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
