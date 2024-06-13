Employees are NOT on board with shutting down and rebuilding Stateville men's prison | First Listen
- Employees are NOT on board with shutting down and rebuilding Stateville men's priso
- Three Ogle (OH-guhl) County Sheriff's deputies were shot during a confrontation at a home in rural Lost Nation
- The state of Illinois to receive $29 million from nationwide settlement with Johnson and Johnson
- Illinois Democrats betting increased taxes on certain forms of gambling will pay off
- Illinois leaders are working to expand access to gender affirming care
- Illinois legislators pass a plan to stop the sale and distribution of fluorescent lights
- It's been active year for tornadoes