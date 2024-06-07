Training state workers to handle opioid overdoses| First Listen

First Listen for Friday June 7, 2024:

- A bill on the governor's desk with allow state agencies to train and supply workers in how to use Naloxone or other opioid reversal drugs.

- Former Springfield Fire Chief J.D. Knox has died.

- A meeting is set for Monday night to discuss how to commemorate the sites involved in the Springfield Race Riots of 1908.

- A new promotion in Springfield encourages people to visit various sites to find glass orbs. It's called the Art Glass Adventure.