© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Training state workers to handle opioid overdoses| First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published June 7, 2024 at 7:17 AM CDT
First Listen logo

First Listen for Friday June 7, 2024:

- A bill on the governor's desk with allow state agencies to train and supply workers in how to use Naloxone or other opioid reversal drugs.

- Former Springfield Fire Chief J.D. Knox has died.

- A meeting is set for Monday night to discuss how to commemorate the sites involved in the Springfield Race Riots of 1908.

- A new promotion in Springfield encourages people to visit various sites to find glass orbs. It's called the Art Glass Adventure.

Tags
News First Listen
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories