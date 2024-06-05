Two teens to be tried as adults in shooting death of another Springfield teen | First Listen
- Two teens to be tried as adults in shooting death of another Springfield teen
- Illinois lawmakers fail to pass reforms to the Prisoner Review Board
- A group of farmers calling on the EPA to better protect farmland from PFAS contamination
- A human rights group plans to march during the Democratic National Convention to educator the public about third party candidates
- Mawa Iqbal has some more information on Karina's bill and why it didn't get called for a full vote in the legislature