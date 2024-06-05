© 2024 NPR Illinois
Two teens to be tried as adults in shooting death of another Springfield teen | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 5, 2024 at 8:26 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Two teens to be tried as adults in shooting death of another Springfield teen
  • Illinois lawmakers fail to pass reforms to the Prisoner Review Board
  • A group of farmers calling on the EPA to better protect farmland from PFAS contamination
  • A human rights group plans to march during the Democratic National Convention to educator the public about third party candidates
  • Mawa Iqbal has some more information on Karina's bill and why it didn't get called for a full vote in the legislature
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
