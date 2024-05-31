Illinois political leaders react to the Trump verdict | First Listen
- Illinois political leaders react to the Trump verdict
- Illinois House Minority Leader says Democrats could do more to compromise with Republicans
- Illinois lawmakers failed to pass a measure to strictly regulate the state's hemp industry
- Former director of Henson Robinson Zoo has died
- Chicago public health officials says a measles outbreak that started in migrant shelters is over
- A 64-year-old Springfield man died Thursday following a crash involving his motorcycle
- United Way of Central Illinois' Tina Prather talks about how the United Way is helping many families that find their wages just aren't keeping up with the family's basic costs