Illinois political leaders react to the Trump verdict | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 31, 2024 at 7:17 AM CDT
  • Illinois political leaders react to the Trump verdict
  • Illinois House Minority Leader says Democrats could do more to compromise with Republicans
  • Illinois lawmakers failed to pass a measure to strictly regulate the state's hemp industry
  • Former director of Henson Robinson Zoo has died
  • Chicago public health officials says a measles outbreak that started in migrant shelters is over
  • A 64-year-old Springfield man died Thursday following a crash involving his motorcycle
  • United Way of Central Illinois' Tina Prather talks about how the United Way is helping many families that find their wages just aren't keeping up with the family's basic costs
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
