A bill would keep past-due medical debt off Illinoisan credit reports| First Listen
- One state senator wants re-renters to pay hotel tax
- The Illinois Supreme Court is considering a case regarding the expectation of privacy in an emergency room
- Illinois Republicans in Springfield urging the state senate to pass legislation aimed at authority figures in schools who sexually abuse students
- Young adults incarcerated in Illinois prisons could soon have access to education opportunities and mental health services
- Shea's Gas Station Museum is reopening
- Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell reminds drivers to be aware of slow moving farm equipment