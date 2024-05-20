© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
A bill would keep past-due medical debt off Illinoisan credit reports| First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published May 20, 2024 at 7:01 AM CDT
  • A bill would keep past-due medical debt off Illinoisan credit reports
  • One state senator wants re-renters to pay hotel tax
  • The Illinois Supreme Court is considering a case regarding the expectation of privacy in an emergency room
  • Illinois Republicans in Springfield urging the state senate to pass legislation aimed at authority figures in schools who sexually abuse students
  • Young adults incarcerated in Illinois prisons could soon have access to education opportunities and mental health services
  • Shea's Gas Station Museum is reopening
  • Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell reminds drivers to be aware of slow moving farm equipment
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
