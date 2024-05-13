© 2024 NPR Illinois
Illinois Department of Human Services seeking money for services for asylum seekers |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 13, 2024 at 7:51 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Illinois Department of Human Services seeking money for services for asylum seekers
  • A Lake County judge is ordering the owner of Republican-favoring websites to remove sensitive information about Illinois voters from its platforms
  • The Illinois Department of Corrections is getting pushback on its plans to demolish and rebuild two prisons
  • A recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows farmers in the Midwest have turned away from growing hemp for its CBD oil
  • Proponents of an expansion of Illinois' live theater production tax credit treated lawmakers to testimony and song this week
  • Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Gill addresses the safety concerns of Grant Middle School teachers
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
