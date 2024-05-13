Illinois Department of Human Services seeking money for services for asylum seekers |First Listen
- A Lake County judge is ordering the owner of Republican-favoring websites to remove sensitive information about Illinois voters from its platforms
- The Illinois Department of Corrections is getting pushback on its plans to demolish and rebuild two prisons
- A recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows farmers in the Midwest have turned away from growing hemp for its CBD oil
- Proponents of an expansion of Illinois' live theater production tax credit treated lawmakers to testimony and song this week
- Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Gill addresses the safety concerns of Grant Middle School teachers