The Federal Trade Commission approved a new rule banning noncompete agreements
- Health professionals in Illinois schools say there's not enough f them to handle the growing need
- Illinois State Police warning of a phone scam
- Governor Pritzker defending his administration's push of an expensive plan to help overweight workers slim down
- Governor Pritzker will be speaking at the Springfield Citizens' Club on Thursday evening at the Hoogland
- Ward 5 Alderwoman Lakeisha purchase discusses a new welcome guide designed for new downtown businesses