The Federal Trade Commission approved a new rule banning noncompete agreements

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 1, 2024 at 7:40 AM CDT
  • The Federal Trade Commission approved a new rule banning noncompete agreements
  • Health professionals in Illinois schools say there's not enough f them to handle the growing need
  • Illinois State Police warning of a phone scam
  • Governor Pritzker defending his administration's push of an expensive plan to help overweight workers slim down
  • Governor Pritzker will be speaking at the Springfield Citizens' Club on Thursday evening at the Hoogland
  • Ward 5 Alderwoman Lakeisha purchase discusses a new welcome guide designed for new downtown businesses
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
